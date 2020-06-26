All apartments in San Clemente
1012 Buena Vista, #3
1012 Buena Vista, #3

1012 Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom apt across from 204 Beach Entrance! Awesome Ocean view! Upgraded
One car garage, Coin Laundry on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have any available units?
1012 Buena Vista, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have?
Some of 1012 Buena Vista, #3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Buena Vista, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Buena Vista, #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Buena Vista, #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 offers parking.
Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have a pool?
No, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Buena Vista, #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Buena Vista, #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
