Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:37 AM

1004 Calle Toledo

1004 Calle Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Calle Toledo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Tropical Oasis! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room home boasts an ideal location just a stroll from the beach! Upon entering, the Great Room features stunning vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, and large sun filled windows, with a balcony just off the living area. The newly remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with high end appliances, including a double oven, gourmet gas cooktop, and stainless steel refrigerator. The spacious wrap-around granite countertop makes for the perfect breakfast bar. Adjacent to the gourmet kitchen is the formal dining area, with large glass sliding doors out to the back patio. The Master Bedroom has two Walk-In closets and a Master Bathroom featuring a shower and large vanity with dual sinks. The Bonus Room is located just off the Master Bedroom, separated by privacy drapes. The Second Bedroom has access to the stunning back patio. The Third Bedroom has large mirrored closets and sun filled glass sliding doors that offer private access to the back patio and yard. The additional guest bathroom is conveniently located off the hall, central to the guest bedrooms. The home's outdoor space has a brick back patio with a bubbling private hot tub, a built in fire pit with seating and a spacious lawn. Off street parking for 2 cars in garage and driveway.
Located in a quiet neighborhood, just a short stroll from the beach and San Clemente's many attractions, this home is your private tropical paradise and the ultimate beach getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Calle Toledo have any available units?
1004 Calle Toledo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1004 Calle Toledo have?
Some of 1004 Calle Toledo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Calle Toledo currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Calle Toledo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Calle Toledo pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Calle Toledo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1004 Calle Toledo offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Calle Toledo offers parking.
Does 1004 Calle Toledo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Calle Toledo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Calle Toledo have a pool?
No, 1004 Calle Toledo does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Calle Toledo have accessible units?
No, 1004 Calle Toledo does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Calle Toledo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Calle Toledo has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Calle Toledo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Calle Toledo does not have units with air conditioning.

