1004 Calle Toledo

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Tropical Oasis! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room home boasts an ideal location just a stroll from the beach! Upon entering, the Great Room features stunning vaulted ceilings, travertine floors, and large sun filled windows, with a balcony just off the living area. The newly remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with high end appliances, including a double oven, gourmet gas cooktop, and stainless steel refrigerator. The spacious wrap-around granite countertop makes for the perfect breakfast bar. Adjacent to the gourmet kitchen is the formal dining area, with large glass sliding doors out to the back patio. The Master Bedroom has two Walk-In closets and a Master Bathroom featuring a shower and large vanity with dual sinks. The Bonus Room is located just off the Master Bedroom, separated by privacy drapes. The Second Bedroom has access to the stunning back patio. The Third Bedroom has large mirrored closets and sun filled glass sliding doors that offer private access to the back patio and yard. The additional guest bathroom is conveniently located off the hall, central to the guest bedrooms. The home's outdoor space has a brick back patio with a bubbling private hot tub, a built in fire pit with seating and a spacious lawn. Off street parking for 2 cars in garage and driveway.

Located in a quiet neighborhood, just a short stroll from the beach and San Clemente's many attractions, this home is your private tropical paradise and the ultimate beach getaway.