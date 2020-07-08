Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1002 El Prado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1002 El Prado
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1002 El Prado
1002 El Prado
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
1002 El Prado, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Duplex, Upper unit. Fireplace, beautiful sunsets . Walk to beach! Park across the street! Owner may accept pet with extra deposit. Garage & Carport parking, Laundry hookups. Water paid.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 El Prado have any available units?
1002 El Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 1002 El Prado have?
Some of 1002 El Prado's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1002 El Prado currently offering any rent specials?
1002 El Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 El Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 El Prado is pet friendly.
Does 1002 El Prado offer parking?
Yes, 1002 El Prado offers parking.
Does 1002 El Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 El Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 El Prado have a pool?
No, 1002 El Prado does not have a pool.
Does 1002 El Prado have accessible units?
No, 1002 El Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 El Prado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 El Prado has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 El Prado have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 El Prado does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 Bedrooms
San Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with Balcony
San Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Poway, CA
Redlands, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
San Dimas, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Chaffey College