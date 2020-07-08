All apartments in San Clemente
1002 El Prado
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

1002 El Prado

1002 El Prado · No Longer Available
Location

1002 El Prado, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Duplex, Upper unit. Fireplace, beautiful sunsets . Walk to beach! Park across the street! Owner may accept pet with extra deposit. Garage & Carport parking, Laundry hookups. Water paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 El Prado have any available units?
1002 El Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1002 El Prado have?
Some of 1002 El Prado's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 El Prado currently offering any rent specials?
1002 El Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 El Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 El Prado is pet friendly.
Does 1002 El Prado offer parking?
Yes, 1002 El Prado offers parking.
Does 1002 El Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 El Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 El Prado have a pool?
No, 1002 El Prado does not have a pool.
Does 1002 El Prado have accessible units?
No, 1002 El Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 El Prado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 El Prado has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 El Prado have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 El Prado does not have units with air conditioning.

