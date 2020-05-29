All apartments in San Carlos
Find more places like 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Carlos, CA
/
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202

1312 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Carlos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1312 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
White Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
lobby
To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com

To See More Pics, please visit: bornmanagement.com/available

Born Property Management CA License: 02002900
NEIGHBORHOOD

Downtown San Carlos is directly outside the buildings lobby door. Many happy people walking dogs, riding bikes, enjoying weekly farmer's market on Laurel Street with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars and good sushi.

LOCATION

Convenient location near amenities, such as Trader Joe's (½ Mile) Caltrain at San Carlos Station (½ Mile) the main library (½ Mile), Burton Park (½ Mile), and easy access to Highways: 101 (Bayshore Highway), 92 and 280.

San Carlos is situated on San Francisco Peninsula, approx. 27 miles South of Downtown San Francisco, and 9 miles North of Stanford University.

TERMS

Available for Move-in Immediately

No Smoking / No Vaping

Parking for Two car garage with German Auto Turntable / Lifts.

Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application

Tenant responsible for Utilities: Electric & Gas Utilities, Water, Gas & HOA

Application Fee = $40 per adult

Security Deposit $7,000 subject to excellent credit

Born Property Management CA License: 020029

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have any available units?
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Carlos, CA.
What amenities does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have?
Some of 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 does offer parking.
Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have a pool?
No, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have accessible units?
No, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trestle
333 El Camino Real
San Carlos, CA 94070

Similar Pages

San Carlos 1 BedroomsSan Carlos 2 Bedrooms
San Carlos 3 BedroomsSan Carlos Apartments with Parking
San Carlos Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA
San Anselmo, CACapitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley