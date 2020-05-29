1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage lobby

Downtown San Carlos is directly outside the buildings lobby door. Many happy people walking dogs, riding bikes, enjoying weekly farmer's market on Laurel Street with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars and good sushi.



Convenient location near amenities, such as Trader Joe's (½ Mile) Caltrain at San Carlos Station (½ Mile) the main library (½ Mile), Burton Park (½ Mile), and easy access to Highways: 101 (Bayshore Highway), 92 and 280.



San Carlos is situated on San Francisco Peninsula, approx. 27 miles South of Downtown San Francisco, and 9 miles North of Stanford University.



Available for Move-in Immediately



No Smoking / No Vaping



Parking for Two car garage with German Auto Turntable / Lifts.



Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application



Tenant responsible for Utilities: Electric & Gas Utilities, Water, Gas & HOA



Application Fee = $40 per adult



Security Deposit $7,000 subject to excellent credit



Born Property Management CA License: 020029