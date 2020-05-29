1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202

Amenities
NEIGHBORHOOD
Downtown San Carlos is directly outside the buildings lobby door. Many happy people walking dogs, riding bikes, enjoying weekly farmer's market on Laurel Street with an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars and good sushi.
LOCATION
Convenient location near amenities, such as Trader Joe's (½ Mile) Caltrain at San Carlos Station (½ Mile) the main library (½ Mile), Burton Park (½ Mile), and easy access to Highways: 101 (Bayshore Highway), 92 and 280.
San Carlos is situated on San Francisco Peninsula, approx. 27 miles South of Downtown San Francisco, and 9 miles North of Stanford University.
TERMS
Available for Move-in Immediately
No Smoking / No Vaping
Parking for Two car garage with German Auto Turntable / Lifts.
Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application
Tenant responsible for Utilities: Electric & Gas Utilities, Water, Gas & HOA
Application Fee = $40 per adult
Security Deposit $7,000 subject to excellent credit
