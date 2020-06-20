900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecacfc6489f096adab7c774 Single Family Home
- Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom
- 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom
- Beautiful view of the Airport and the city.
- Corner house, so more privacy.
Close to
- Wal-Mart and YouTube Corp office
- Close to shopping mall, shopping centers and restaurants.
- easy access to Freeway 280 and 101
- Close to Airport.
Property is shown by appointments only. Please email me to see the property.
Lease Terms :
- One year lease.
- Monthly rental will be little high for 6months lease.
- Security Deposit $5000.
- Tenant is responsible of water, garbage, Electricity and internet.
(RLNE5812991)