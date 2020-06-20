All apartments in San Bruno
900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066

900 Angus Avenue West · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Angus Avenue West, San Bruno, CA 94066
Mills Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecacfc6489f096adab7c774 Single Family Home
- Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom
- 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom
- Beautiful view of the Airport and the city.
- Corner house, so more privacy.

Close to
- Wal-Mart and YouTube Corp office
- Close to shopping mall, shopping centers and restaurants.
- easy access to Freeway 280 and 101
- Close to Airport.
Property is shown by appointments only. Please email me to see the property.

Lease Terms :
- One year lease.
- Monthly rental will be little high for 6months lease.

- Security Deposit $5000.

- Tenant is responsible of water, garbage, Electricity and internet.

(RLNE5812991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have any available units?
900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 pet-friendly?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 offer parking?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not offer parking.
Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have a pool?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have a pool.
Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have accessible units?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have units with air conditioning.
