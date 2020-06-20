900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066

Amenities

recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecacfc6489f096adab7c774 Single Family Home

- Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom

- 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom

- Beautiful view of the Airport and the city.

- Corner house, so more privacy.



Close to

- Wal-Mart and YouTube Corp office

- Close to shopping mall, shopping centers and restaurants.

- easy access to Freeway 280 and 101

- Close to Airport.

Property is shown by appointments only. Please email me to see the property.



Lease Terms :

- One year lease.

- Monthly rental will be little high for 6months lease.



- Security Deposit $5000.



- Tenant is responsible of water, garbage, Electricity and internet.



(RLNE5812991)