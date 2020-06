Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access media room

great location apartment near SFO w/ gym AND pool - Property Id: 243735



The apartment is at prime location near by the SFO. Bart station (subway) and Tanforan shopping center are just across the street. 15minutes drive to SF, 3 minutes to SFO. Restaurants, grocery stores, Target, supermarkets, banks, shops and movie theater are nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243735

Property Id 243735



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5723621)