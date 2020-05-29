Sign Up
Home
/
San Bernardino, CA
/
437 W 20th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405
SBHS
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath -
(RLNE5851349)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 437 W 20th Street have any available units?
437 W 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Bernardino, CA
.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Bernardino Rent Report
.
Is 437 W 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 W 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 W 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 437 W 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Bernardino
.
Does 437 W 20th Street offer parking?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 W 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 W 20th Street have a pool?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 W 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 W 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 W 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
