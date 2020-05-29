All apartments in San Bernardino
437 W 20th Street.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

437 W 20th Street

437 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
San Bernardino
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405
SBHS

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath -

(RLNE5851349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 437 W 20th Street have any available units?
437 W 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino, CA.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
Is 437 W 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 W 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 W 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 437 W 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 437 W 20th Street offer parking?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 W 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 W 20th Street have a pool?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 W 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 W 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 W 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 W 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

