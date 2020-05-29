All apartments in San Bernardino
1265 Kendall Dr 1124

1265 West Kendall Drive · (714) 455-9996
Location

1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92407
Ridgeline

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1124 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197

Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping. This unit is at upstairs second floor. Balcony overlooks a beautiful scenic courtyard equipped with large barbecue. Gated community includes a fitness center, pools, spas, even an indoor racquetball court etc. The kitchen boasts of granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, microwave, dishwasher, electric range/cook top, refrigerator, pantry and beautiful laminate flooring that flows into the dining room and living room. Dining room is open to kitchen and has a ceiling fan with lights. Nice size living room with lightslider and fireplace to small patio. The bedroom has wood flooring n large closet. Large bathroom has vanity with granite counter top, tub with shower. Washer and dryer in unit and a community loundry room. Central A/C and heat. Assigned 2 carport parking.owner pays water etc. Tenant pays electricity,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1265-kendall-dr-san-bernardino-ca-unit-1124/311197
Property Id 311197

(RLNE5944742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 have any available units?
1265 Kendall Dr 1124 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 have?
Some of 1265 Kendall Dr 1124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Kendall Dr 1124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 offers parking.
Does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 have a pool?
Yes, 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 has a pool.
Does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 have accessible units?
No, 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 Kendall Dr 1124 has units with dishwashers.
