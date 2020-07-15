44544 National Trails Highway

Amenities

Very Nice building/warehouse available for Rent multiple uses, located on route 66 National trails hwy.Just of the 40 Freeway in the city of New Berry Springs where they both meed, view from the freeway, many cars go through this freeway daily, perfect location for a workshop or a satellite office, there are two buildings available and possibly a third currently under renovation. Come and see this property, it features plenty of space with private fence all around, two door garage, private bathroom , has water and electric, located down the gas station ad just of the freeway entrance. Many possibilities for multiple businesses. Call to preview.