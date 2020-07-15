All apartments in San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County, CA
44544 National Trails Highway
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:38 PM

44544 National Trails Highway

44544 National Trails Highway · (760) 792-0292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

44544 National Trails Highway, San Bernardino County, CA 92365

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice building/warehouse available for Rent multiple uses, located on route 66 National trails hwy.Just of the 40 Freeway in the city of New Berry Springs where they both meed, view from the freeway, many cars go through this freeway daily, perfect location for a workshop or a satellite office, there are two buildings available and possibly a third currently under renovation. Come and see this property, it features plenty of space with private fence all around, two door garage, private bathroom , has water and electric, located down the gas station ad just of the freeway entrance. Many possibilities for multiple businesses. Call to preview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44544 National Trails Highway have any available units?
44544 National Trails Highway has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44544 National Trails Highway currently offering any rent specials?
44544 National Trails Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44544 National Trails Highway pet-friendly?
No, 44544 National Trails Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 44544 National Trails Highway offer parking?
Yes, 44544 National Trails Highway offers parking.
Does 44544 National Trails Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44544 National Trails Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44544 National Trails Highway have a pool?
No, 44544 National Trails Highway does not have a pool.
Does 44544 National Trails Highway have accessible units?
No, 44544 National Trails Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 44544 National Trails Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 44544 National Trails Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44544 National Trails Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 44544 National Trails Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
