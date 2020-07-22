All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

38840 DR WATERVIEW

38840 Seven Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

38840 Seven Oaks Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92305

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW have any available units?
38840 DR WATERVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 38840 DR WATERVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
38840 DR WATERVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38840 DR WATERVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 38840 DR WATERVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 38840 DR WATERVIEW offers parking.
Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38840 DR WATERVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW have a pool?
No, 38840 DR WATERVIEW does not have a pool.
Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW have accessible units?
No, 38840 DR WATERVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 38840 DR WATERVIEW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38840 DR WATERVIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 38840 DR WATERVIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
