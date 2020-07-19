All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 3-315 Epic Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
3-315 Epic Way
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

3-315 Epic Way

3-315 Eric Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3-315 Eric Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92356

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
yoga
Very Sunny Spacious 2 Bdrm for 2/15 entry.
Wood floors, Ceiling fan, updated Kitchen with
S/S appliances, and granite counter. Bathroom:
Clawed foot tub and bathroom closet.
Laundry Area, Yoga Room, Great Gym, Bicycle
racks, Storage rooms for rent.
Great area. Steps to Hillcrests best restaurants,
cafes, shopping. Very walkable neighborhood.
Doctors / Interns walk to UCSD, Scripps.
Few blocks to Ralphs Center, Trader Joes,
Whole Foods market.
Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Trash & Gas.
No pets. Non-smoking building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3-315 Epic Way have any available units?
3-315 Epic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 3-315 Epic Way have?
Some of 3-315 Epic Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3-315 Epic Way currently offering any rent specials?
3-315 Epic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3-315 Epic Way pet-friendly?
No, 3-315 Epic Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 3-315 Epic Way offer parking?
No, 3-315 Epic Way does not offer parking.
Does 3-315 Epic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3-315 Epic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3-315 Epic Way have a pool?
No, 3-315 Epic Way does not have a pool.
Does 3-315 Epic Way have accessible units?
No, 3-315 Epic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3-315 Epic Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3-315 Epic Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3-315 Epic Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3-315 Epic Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route
Upland, CA 91786
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave
San Bernardino County, CA 92374
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd.
Redlands, CA 92374
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave
Colton, CA 92324
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine