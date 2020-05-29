25228 Pacific Street, San Bernardino County, CA 92404 Pacific
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful house with a big back yard, close to schools, and shopping. Easy access to 210 freeway. Cal State San Bernardino is approximately 8 minutes away. Loma Linda Children Hospital and VA Hospital are approximately 6.2 miles away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25228 Pacific Street have any available units?
25228 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 25228 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
25228 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.