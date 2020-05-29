All apartments in San Bernardino County
25228 Pacific Street

25228 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
25228 Pacific Street, San Bernardino County, CA 92404
Beautiful house with a big back yard, close to schools, and shopping. Easy access to 210 freeway. Cal State San Bernardino is approximately 8 minutes away. Loma Linda Children Hospital and VA Hospital are approximately 6.2 miles away.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 25228 Pacific Street have any available units?
25228 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 25228 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
25228 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25228 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 25228 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 25228 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 25228 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 25228 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25228 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25228 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 25228 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 25228 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 25228 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25228 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25228 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25228 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25228 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
