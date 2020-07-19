13663 Califonia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

The large, bright top floor one-bedroom flat is in the Inner Richmond and has lovely treetop and cityscape views. It is a remodeled unit that has a newer kitchen and a combined living-dining area with beautiful windows. The bedroom is spacious with a queen bed and large closet and a separate sitting room with leather couch and dedicated work desk. The entire condo has a nice-cozy layout.



Shared amenities include one space in a 3-car garage, free use of washer and dryer and back yard space.



Locals love it. The Richmond neighborhood. It runs a main vein through San Francisco. From east to west - literally bay to breakers. This area has everything. It is tucked between the Presidio to the North and Golden Gate Park to the south, this location is just minutes to the highway 101 heading northbound. It is a 3-mile drive to the heart of downtown or simply ride the bus, stop is across the street, to the Financial District.



Juxtaposed against the greenery of Golden Gate Park and the Presidio National park; Clement, California and Geary Streets buzz with commercial vibrance. Markets, coffee shops, ethnic restaurants, variety stores, bakeries and even pubs featuring trivia night, live bands, salsa dancing and comedy. Multiple bus lines are within walking distance.



CPMC Hospital, grammar schools and the majestic Jesuit University of San Francisco are all centralized in the Richmond.