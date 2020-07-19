All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 13663 Califonia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
13663 Califonia St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

13663 Califonia St

13663 California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13663 California Street, San Bernardino County, CA 92373

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
The large, bright top floor one-bedroom flat is in the Inner Richmond and has lovely treetop and cityscape views. It is a remodeled unit that has a newer kitchen and a combined living-dining area with beautiful windows. The bedroom is spacious with a queen bed and large closet and a separate sitting room with leather couch and dedicated work desk. The entire condo has a nice-cozy layout.

Shared amenities include one space in a 3-car garage, free use of washer and dryer and back yard space.

Locals love it. The Richmond neighborhood. It runs a main vein through San Francisco. From east to west - literally bay to breakers. This area has everything. It is tucked between the Presidio to the North and Golden Gate Park to the south, this location is just minutes to the highway 101 heading northbound. It is a 3-mile drive to the heart of downtown or simply ride the bus, stop is across the street, to the Financial District.

Juxtaposed against the greenery of Golden Gate Park and the Presidio National park; Clement, California and Geary Streets buzz with commercial vibrance. Markets, coffee shops, ethnic restaurants, variety stores, bakeries and even pubs featuring trivia night, live bands, salsa dancing and comedy. Multiple bus lines are within walking distance.

CPMC Hospital, grammar schools and the majestic Jesuit University of San Francisco are all centralized in the Richmond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13663 Califonia St have any available units?
13663 Califonia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 13663 Califonia St have?
Some of 13663 Califonia St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13663 Califonia St currently offering any rent specials?
13663 Califonia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13663 Califonia St pet-friendly?
No, 13663 Califonia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 13663 Califonia St offer parking?
Yes, 13663 Califonia St offers parking.
Does 13663 Califonia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13663 Califonia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13663 Califonia St have a pool?
No, 13663 Califonia St does not have a pool.
Does 13663 Califonia St have accessible units?
No, 13663 Califonia St does not have accessible units.
Does 13663 Califonia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13663 Califonia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13663 Califonia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13663 Califonia St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr
Colton, CA 92324
Jamboree
10950 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave
Highland, CA 92346
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd
Victorville, CA 92392
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine