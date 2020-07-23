All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1234 Santa Carolina Ave.

1234 Banta Road · (619) 356-1919
Location

1234 Banta Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92356

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1587 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fabulous New 3 Bedroom TownHouse in Otay Ranch! - Just built in 2018, this fantastic 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhouse is available to rent now.

Open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Includes carpet and tile flooring, dark wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher)

All bedrooms are on the second floor including the laundry area with washer and dryer.

Includes 2 car attached garage, ceiling fans, and solar panels.

Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.

Rent: $3,000.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3,000.00

No Pets Accepted.

Application Requirements for all Applicants:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6,000.00 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today or submit an online request for more info!!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have any available units?
1234 Santa Carolina Ave. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have?
Some of 1234 Santa Carolina Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Santa Carolina Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. offers parking.
Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. has a pool.
Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Santa Carolina Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
