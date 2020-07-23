1234 Santa Carolina Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Fabulous New 3 Bedroom TownHouse in Otay Ranch! - Just built in 2018, this fantastic 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhouse is available to rent now.



Open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Includes carpet and tile flooring, dark wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher)



All bedrooms are on the second floor including the laundry area with washer and dryer.



Includes 2 car attached garage, ceiling fans, and solar panels.



Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi.



Rent: $3,000.00 per month

Security Deposit: $3,000.00



No Pets Accepted.



Application Requirements for all Applicants:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6,000.00 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today or submit an online request for more info!!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



(RLNE5969277)