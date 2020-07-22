All apartments in San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County, CA
1157 W Hill Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

1157 W Hill Drive

1157 Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1157 Hill Drive, San Bernardino County, CA 92407
Arrowhead Farms

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath in North San Bernardino, across from Cajon High School and a 5 minute drive (2 miles) to California State University San Bernardino. Close to stores and shopping centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 W Hill Drive have any available units?
1157 W Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 1157 W Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1157 W Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 W Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 1157 W Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1157 W Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 W Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1157 W Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 W Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 W Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1157 W Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
