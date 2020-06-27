All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:22 PM

11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue

11003 1/2 Kadota Ave · (909) 627-7220
Location

11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA 91766

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have any available units?
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have?
Some of 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue's amenities include all utils included, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue offers parking.
Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have a pool?
No, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
