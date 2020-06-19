152 Barber Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020. (furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished, depending on lease term)



Enter the custom gated, stone paved driveway to this private, updated, 2 story home, quality finishes. Built in 1910. This gorgeous estate has been lovingly maintained. Special custom upgrades and walkable to downtown San Anselmo! Open kitchen design is equipped with Thermador, 6 burner cooktop, SS Appliances, Double built in wall oven, granite counters, breakfast bar, and gorgeous African Cherrywood floors, framed with wood inlays, 1/2 bath located off the kitchen. Cozy den/family room w/fireplace sits off the kitchen with access through french doors to outer patio/picnic area which sits peacefully under the redwoods, great for entertaining.



Spacious Living/dining with wood floors, and boxed ceilings. Original FP w/custom mantle, and French doors leading to large, covered, wrap around deck. Upper level has laundry in closet, and 3 bedrooms, including Master with en suite bath, travertine tile floors, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and large walk in/walk through closet. French doors open to large outer deck, overlooking grassy yard. 2 nice sized guest bedrooms, share a full bath.



As a bonus, the spacious, upper landing makes a great office space. The upper and lower floors are on separate heating systems. There is also extra storage room in the cellar. Many special touches throughout this gorgeous estate.

Available Partially furnished or unfurnished. Availability is flexible.



PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:

The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.



If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.



In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/KZEPCDf64_o



-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.



Any question please call (415) 507-9600



Thanks for being a savvy consumer!



(RLNE3467547)