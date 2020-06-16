336 Cayuga Street

Amenities

Located near the Courthouse and Salinas City center with lots of shops and restaurants. Enter into this downtown 5-plex through a coded entrance into a sunny center courtyard. Newly renovated, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse has approx 1200sf.with lots of natural light. Luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. New windows, new 2" faux wood blinds throughout. The open kitchen has quartz countertops, easy-close cabinets, stainless appliances including stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Great under stairs storage. 2 bedrooms upstairs, and a full bath with beautiful glass shower doors. New heating and air conditioning unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Enclosed under complex parking for 2 vehicles, coin op laundry and storage. Available now on a 1 year lease. Renters insurance required prior to move in. No smoking on the premises, no pets allowed. After tenant moves in, owner will manage property.



3 Month Rent Special: $2295 for 3 months then $2495 for 9 months on a 1 year lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

