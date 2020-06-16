All apartments in Salinas
Find more places like 336 Cayuga Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salinas, CA
/
336 Cayuga Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:41 PM

336 Cayuga Street

336 Cayuga Street · (831) 612-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salinas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

336 Cayuga Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
Located near the Courthouse and Salinas City center with lots of shops and restaurants. Enter into this downtown 5-plex through a coded entrance into a sunny center courtyard. Newly renovated, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse has approx 1200sf.with lots of natural light. Luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. New windows, new 2" faux wood blinds throughout. The open kitchen has quartz countertops, easy-close cabinets, stainless appliances including stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Great under stairs storage. 2 bedrooms upstairs, and a full bath with beautiful glass shower doors. New heating and air conditioning unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Enclosed under complex parking for 2 vehicles, coin op laundry and storage. Available now on a 1 year lease. Renters insurance required prior to move in. No smoking on the premises, no pets allowed. After tenant moves in, owner will manage property.

3 Month Rent Special: $2295 for 3 months then $2495 for 9 months on a 1 year lease.

Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Cayuga Street have any available units?
336 Cayuga Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Cayuga Street have?
Some of 336 Cayuga Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Cayuga Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 Cayuga Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Cayuga Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 Cayuga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 336 Cayuga Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 Cayuga Street does offer parking.
Does 336 Cayuga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Cayuga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Cayuga Street have a pool?
No, 336 Cayuga Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 Cayuga Street have accessible units?
Yes, 336 Cayuga Street has accessible units.
Does 336 Cayuga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Cayuga Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 336 Cayuga Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906

Similar Pages

Salinas 2 BedroomsSalinas Apartments with Balcony
Salinas Apartments with ParkingSalinas Dog Friendly Apartments
Salinas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hartnell CollegeDe Anza College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity