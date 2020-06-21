2 Cassidy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Coming available is a charming 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Salinas. This home is located near shopping, dining, Hartnell College, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, Downtown Salinas, parks and Schools.



This Home Features:

***Off Street Parking

***Laundry On Site

***Open Layout

***High Ceilings

***Additional basement storage $20/mo



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.