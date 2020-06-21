All apartments in Salinas
2 Cassidy Street

2 Cassidy Street · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Cassidy Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Coming available is a charming 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Salinas. This home is located near shopping, dining, Hartnell College, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, Downtown Salinas, parks and Schools.

This Home Features:
***Off Street Parking
***Laundry On Site
***Open Layout
***High Ceilings
***Additional basement storage $20/mo

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

