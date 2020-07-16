All apartments in Salinas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

128 Nissen Rd #3

128 Nissen Road · (831) 484-4604 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Nissen Road, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Nissen Rd #3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
128 Nissen Rd #3 Available 08/01/20 Private Gated South Salinas Condo in Cambridge Village - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo located in the gated community of Cambridge Village in South Salinas. The home offers a private courtyard and a welcoming gated backyard, a ground level master bedroom, open living and dining combo, fireplace, dishwasher, great storage, 2 spacious guest bedrooms and large bathroom and a 2 car garage. The community of Cambridge Village is completely gated with open grass areas, basketball court, pool and spa area.

(RLNE4118512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Nissen Rd #3 have any available units?
128 Nissen Rd #3 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Nissen Rd #3 have?
Some of 128 Nissen Rd #3's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Nissen Rd #3 currently offering any rent specials?
128 Nissen Rd #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Nissen Rd #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Nissen Rd #3 is pet friendly.
Does 128 Nissen Rd #3 offer parking?
Yes, 128 Nissen Rd #3 offers parking.
Does 128 Nissen Rd #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Nissen Rd #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Nissen Rd #3 have a pool?
Yes, 128 Nissen Rd #3 has a pool.
Does 128 Nissen Rd #3 have accessible units?
No, 128 Nissen Rd #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Nissen Rd #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Nissen Rd #3 has units with dishwashers.
