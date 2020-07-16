Amenities
128 Nissen Rd #3 Available 08/01/20 Private Gated South Salinas Condo in Cambridge Village - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo located in the gated community of Cambridge Village in South Salinas. The home offers a private courtyard and a welcoming gated backyard, a ground level master bedroom, open living and dining combo, fireplace, dishwasher, great storage, 2 spacious guest bedrooms and large bathroom and a 2 car garage. The community of Cambridge Village is completely gated with open grass areas, basketball court, pool and spa area.
