127 Katherine Avenue

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in South Salinas. This home has approx 1300sf with living room, formal dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. Large backyard, garage. Landscape service provided. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage, and sewer. Renters insurance required prior to move-in.



Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.



Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 7/9/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

