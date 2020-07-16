All apartments in Salinas
Salinas, CA
127 Katherine Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

127 Katherine Avenue

127 Katherine Avenue · (831) 612-1100
Location

127 Katherine Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in South Salinas. This home has approx 1300sf with living room, formal dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. Large backyard, garage. Landscape service provided. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage, and sewer. Renters insurance required prior to move-in.

Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 7/9/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Katherine Avenue have any available units?
127 Katherine Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Katherine Avenue have?
Some of 127 Katherine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Katherine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Katherine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Katherine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 Katherine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 127 Katherine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 127 Katherine Avenue offers parking.
Does 127 Katherine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Katherine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Katherine Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Katherine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Katherine Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 127 Katherine Avenue has accessible units.
Does 127 Katherine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Katherine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
