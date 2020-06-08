All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Winn Park Lofts

2813 Q Street · (916) 891-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winn Park Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
accessible
parking
bike storage
carport
e-payments
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts
Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.

At Winn Park Lofts you will find well-appointed studios and spacious two bedroom, two bath apartments and townhomes. All homes feature luxury plank flooring and gourmet kitchens including quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a washer & dryer in every home.

Every home at Winn Park has ground-level private entrances with an additional backdoor and patio space for all ground level apartments. Upstairs apartments have spacious and modern balconies. With oversized windows and high ceilings, every home at Winn Park feels spacious, bright, and airy. The property features a front courtyard area with outdoor leisure space for the residents and private mailboxes.

The Winn Park neighborhood of Midtown Sacramento has been given an "A" grade by Niche.com and was even ranked #7 out of 91 in their Best Neighborhoods to Live in the Sacramento Area category. Winn Park Lofts is within 3 blocks of Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op, Temple Coffee, CA Family Fitness, and some of Sacramento's best bars, restaurants, and nightlife.

The Building:
-Ground-level private entrances
-Private mailboxes
-Over-sized Windows
-High Ceilings
-Large Patio or Deck

The Interiors:
-Luxury Plank Flooring
-Quartz Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer and Dryer
-Central Heat & Air

The Community:
-Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op
-Temple Coffee Roasters
-California Family Fitness
-Ink Eats and Drinks
-Hawks Public House
-Harlows Restaurant & Nightclub

When you choose Winn Park Lofts you can be confident that you are making the right decision for your housing and lifestyle needs. Contact us now to reserve your new home!

Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95816

(RLNE4167002)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $750 (studio), $1,000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $750 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Pets up to 40lbs at maturity are allowed with some breed restrictions.
Parking Details: One rent-able carport parking space.
Storage Details: Bike lockers available.

