Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym accessible parking bike storage carport e-payments new construction online portal smoke-free community

2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts

Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.



At Winn Park Lofts you will find well-appointed studios and spacious two bedroom, two bath apartments and townhomes. All homes feature luxury plank flooring and gourmet kitchens including quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a washer & dryer in every home.



Every home at Winn Park has ground-level private entrances with an additional backdoor and patio space for all ground level apartments. Upstairs apartments have spacious and modern balconies. With oversized windows and high ceilings, every home at Winn Park feels spacious, bright, and airy. The property features a front courtyard area with outdoor leisure space for the residents and private mailboxes.



The Winn Park neighborhood of Midtown Sacramento has been given an "A" grade by Niche.com and was even ranked #7 out of 91 in their Best Neighborhoods to Live in the Sacramento Area category. Winn Park Lofts is within 3 blocks of Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op, Temple Coffee, CA Family Fitness, and some of Sacramento's best bars, restaurants, and nightlife.



The Building:

-Ground-level private entrances

-Private mailboxes

-Over-sized Windows

-High Ceilings

-Large Patio or Deck



The Interiors:

-Luxury Plank Flooring

-Quartz Countertops

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Washer and Dryer

-Central Heat & Air



The Community:

-Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

-Temple Coffee Roasters

-California Family Fitness

-Ink Eats and Drinks

-Hawks Public House

-Harlows Restaurant & Nightclub



When you choose Winn Park Lofts you can be confident that you are making the right decision for your housing and lifestyle needs. Contact us now to reserve your new home!



Winn Park Lofts

2813 Q Street

Sacramento, CA 95816



(RLNE4167002)