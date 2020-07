Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s. The red brick façade of The Carlaw is what remains of one of the many structures they built during this time.



Through careful restoration and further new construction, this historic frontage has been transformed into an extraordinary property featuring 26 residential units perched above office and restaurant space. The Carlaw brings an unprecedented quality of living to the neighborhood.