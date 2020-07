Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly package receiving playground

Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities. We offer 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with easy access to I-80, Sacramento International Airport and the State Capital. 2927 Marconi is just steps away from great retail shops such as CVS, Trader Joe's, Wal-Mart, multiple banks, retailers, and restaurants as well as just minutes away from Home Depot, Target and more.