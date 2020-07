Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access on-site laundry

Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, and we are a pet-friendly community. At home, take advantage of our two sparkling pools and four laundry centers.