ONYX Midtown Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill bike storage online portal smoke-free community

Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods. Tailored to those that love farm-to-fork cuisine, urban living and Broadway's eclectic restaurant and entertainment offerings, ONYX is a boutique living experience for those with selective taste who appreciate sleek design and want to spend their dollars on all that an urban lifestyle has to offer.



ONYX offers a mix of one and two bedroom apartments, as well as seven prestigious penthouse level two bedrooms with private rooftop patios. Residents enjoy controlled access to an outdoor kitchen, al fresco lounge, ensconced in a private, landscaped courtyard. Residents can also take advantage of access to community bicycles, ample nearby open street parking for guests, and a number of reserved parking spaces on the property.



No car? No need! ONYX is located just steps from the iconic Tower Theater (the birthplace of Tower Records), local breweries, independent book and music stores, some of Sacramento's most-loved restaurants from around the world, the Central Farmer's Market (Sacramento's largest), comedy and live music venues, grocery, the monthly Antique Fair, and more. And, with the Broadway RT Light Rail Station just a block away, there are trains running downtown every 15 minutes, so you can expand your horizons and quickly and easily enjoy all that DOCO has to offer.