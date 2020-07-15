All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like ONYX Midtown Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
ONYX Midtown Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

ONYX Midtown Apartments

1818 X Street · (916) 655-0857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & Lease - Application Fees Credited @ Move In --- Look & Lease within 1 day of virtually touring and we will credit the cost of your application fee(s) towards your move in fees!
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Land Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ONYX Midtown Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods. Tailored to those that love farm-to-fork cuisine, urban living and Broadway's eclectic restaurant and entertainment offerings, ONYX is a boutique living experience for those with selective taste who appreciate sleek design and want to spend their dollars on all that an urban lifestyle has to offer.

ONYX offers a mix of one and two bedroom apartments, as well as seven prestigious penthouse level two bedrooms with private rooftop patios. Residents enjoy controlled access to an outdoor kitchen, al fresco lounge, ensconced in a private, landscaped courtyard. Residents can also take advantage of access to community bicycles, ample nearby open street parking for guests, and a number of reserved parking spaces on the property.

No car? No need! ONYX is located just steps from the iconic Tower Theater (the birthplace of Tower Records), local breweries, independent book and music stores, some of Sacramento's most-loved restaurants from around the world, the Central Farmer's Market (Sacramento's largest), comedy and live music venues, grocery, the monthly Antique Fair, and more. And, with the Broadway RT Light Rail Station just a block away, there are trains running downtown every 15 minutes, so you can expand your horizons and quickly and easily enjoy all that DOCO has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 45 lbs max weight
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ONYX Midtown Apartments have any available units?
ONYX Midtown Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does ONYX Midtown Apartments have?
Some of ONYX Midtown Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ONYX Midtown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
ONYX Midtown Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease - Application Fees Credited @ Move In --- Look & Lease within 1 day of virtually touring and we will credit the cost of your application fee(s) towards your move in fees!
Is ONYX Midtown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, ONYX Midtown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does ONYX Midtown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, ONYX Midtown Apartments offers parking.
Does ONYX Midtown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ONYX Midtown Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ONYX Midtown Apartments have a pool?
No, ONYX Midtown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does ONYX Midtown Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, ONYX Midtown Apartments has accessible units.
Does ONYX Midtown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ONYX Midtown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in ONYX Midtown Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Governor's Corner
1600 H St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive
Sacramento, CA 95834
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity