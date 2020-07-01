Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area carport cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

Welcome to Oak Ridge Apartments in Sacramento where your comfort is our ultimate goal! At Oak Ridge Apartments we strive to provide a living environment like no other, from your first visit to your move in day, we will make the experience as stress free as possible! Our apartment homes in Sacramento come fully equipped including a personal washer and dryer in every home, fireplaces available in select homes. Oak Ridge Apartments offers many features from our controlled access, mature trees and beautiful grounds to our pool area with gas BBQ's, heated spa and much more.



We look forward to making your Sacramento apartment search end here at Oak Ridge, come discover the comfort and convenience waiting for you, welcome home!