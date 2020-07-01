All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Oak Ridge

5443 College Oak Dr · (978) 288-1832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA 95841
Haggin Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 079 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 022 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Oak Ridge Apartments in Sacramento where your comfort is our ultimate goal! At Oak Ridge Apartments we strive to provide a living environment like no other, from your first visit to your move in day, we will make the experience as stress free as possible! Our apartment homes in Sacramento come fully equipped including a personal washer and dryer in every home, fireplaces available in select homes. Oak Ridge Apartments offers many features from our controlled access, mature trees and beautiful grounds to our pool area with gas BBQ's, heated spa and much more.\n \nWe look forward to making your Sacramento apartment search end here at Oak Ridge, come discover the comfort and convenience waiting for you, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicatoin
Deposit: $500 one bedroom & $600 two bedroom - Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Under 30lbs full grown weight - breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport per unit, additional uncovered reserved spaces at additional fee, guest parking.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Ridge have any available units?
Oak Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Ridge have?
Some of Oak Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Oak Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Oak Ridge offers parking.
Does Oak Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Oak Ridge has a pool.
Does Oak Ridge have accessible units?
No, Oak Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Ridge has units with dishwashers.
