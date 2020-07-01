Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicatoin
Deposit: $500 one bedroom & $600 two bedroom - Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Under 30lbs full grown weight - breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport per unit, additional uncovered reserved spaces at additional fee, guest parking.