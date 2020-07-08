Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving alarm system basketball court courtyard guest parking sauna

At Larkspur Woods, the Sacramento International Airport is a short commute, making traveling a breeze! We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, each including a private 1 or 2 car garage, full size washer/dryer and wood burning fireplace. With modern finishes including granite countertops and the latest amenities you'll have all the feel of home while living only minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Give your pets the perfect place to stay and play. With plenty of space to run around, friends to meet and greet right outside your front door, pet-friendly parties & costume contests, and spacious homes to lounge around in during the day, your pets will feel right at home at Larkspur Woods. Stop by today and see what sets US apart from the rest... You'll be glad you did!!