Larkspur Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Larkspur Woods

Open Now until 6pm
2900 Weald Way · (916) 318-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA 95833
Metro Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1412 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,937

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0221 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,061

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Larkspur Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
alarm system
basketball court
courtyard
guest parking
sauna
At Larkspur Woods, the Sacramento International Airport is a short commute, making traveling a breeze! We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, each including a private 1 or 2 car garage, full size washer/dryer and wood burning fireplace. With modern finishes including granite countertops and the latest amenities you'll have all the feel of home while living only minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Give your pets the perfect place to stay and play. With plenty of space to run around, friends to meet and greet right outside your front door, pet-friendly parties & costume contests, and spacious homes to lounge around in during the day, your pets will feel right at home at Larkspur Woods. Stop by today and see what sets US apart from the rest... You'll be glad you did!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.16 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached/detached parking garage: included in lease; Open lot: included in lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Larkspur Woods have any available units?
Larkspur Woods has 3 units available starting at $1,647 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Larkspur Woods have?
Some of Larkspur Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Larkspur Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Larkspur Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Larkspur Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Larkspur Woods is pet friendly.
Does Larkspur Woods offer parking?
Yes, Larkspur Woods offers parking.
Does Larkspur Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Larkspur Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Larkspur Woods have a pool?
Yes, Larkspur Woods has a pool.
Does Larkspur Woods have accessible units?
No, Larkspur Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Larkspur Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Larkspur Woods has units with dishwashers.
