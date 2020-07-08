Amenities
At Larkspur Woods, the Sacramento International Airport is a short commute, making traveling a breeze! We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, each including a private 1 or 2 car garage, full size washer/dryer and wood burning fireplace. With modern finishes including granite countertops and the latest amenities you'll have all the feel of home while living only minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Give your pets the perfect place to stay and play. With plenty of space to run around, friends to meet and greet right outside your front door, pet-friendly parties & costume contests, and spacious homes to lounge around in during the day, your pets will feel right at home at Larkspur Woods. Stop by today and see what sets US apart from the rest... You'll be glad you did!!