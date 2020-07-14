Huntington Apartments

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25/per applicant over 18 yrs
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Water/Sewer/Trash $40/month for first person, $15/month for each additional person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restriction and below 65 lbs for dogs
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot in carport. 2nd spot $35/m if available.
Storage Details: Patio closet