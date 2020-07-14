All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Huntington Apartments

3225 Julliard Dr · (916) 432-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA 95826
College-Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3225 Julliard Dr - 225 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 3225 Julliard Dr - 354 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
hot tub
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
carport
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25/per applicant over 18 yrs
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Water/Sewer/Trash $40/month for first person, $15/month for each additional person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restriction and below 65 lbs for dogs
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot in carport. 2nd spot $35/m if available.
Storage Details: Patio closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Apartments have any available units?
Huntington Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Apartments have?
Some of Huntington Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Apartments offers parking.
Does Huntington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Apartments has a pool.
Does Huntington Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Huntington Apartments has accessible units.
Does Huntington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
