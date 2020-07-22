All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:13 AM

Hidden Creek

Open Now until 5pm
5100 Garfield Ave · (567) 218-2631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841
Haggin Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for storage.

Our serene, wooded community is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and transportation. The location affords the best of all worlds: the beauty of creekside living and the convenience of the City with shopping within walking distance and I-80 just 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month, 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Total combined weight of 35lbs at full grown weight. Call for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hidden Creek have any available units?
Hidden Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Creek have?
Some of Hidden Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Creek is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Creek offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Creek offers parking.
Does Hidden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Creek have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Creek has a pool.
Does Hidden Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Hidden Creek has accessible units.
Does Hidden Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Creek has units with dishwashers.

