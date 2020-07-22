Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal smoke-free community

At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for storage.



Our serene, wooded community is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, and transportation. The location affords the best of all worlds: the beauty of creekside living and the convenience of the City with shopping within walking distance and I-80 just 5 minutes away.