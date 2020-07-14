Governor's Corner.

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (studios/1BRs) - $1500 (2BRs)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Pet screening may occasionally be required.
Parking Details: Parking Lot: $175; Street parking is available at no charge with a permit through the city. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.