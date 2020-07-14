All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Governor's Corner

Open Now until 5pm
1600 H St · (916) 435-6166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 H St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Boulevard Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Governor's Corner.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Urban living in the central city of Sacramento. On the cusp of Downtown and Midtown, live your best life here in our gorgeous brick building in the center of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (studios/1BRs) - $1500 (2BRs)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Pet screening may occasionally be required.
Parking Details: Parking Lot: $175; Street parking is available at no charge with a permit through the city. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Governor's Corner have any available units?
Governor's Corner has 5 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Governor's Corner have?
Some of Governor's Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Governor's Corner currently offering any rent specials?
Governor's Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Governor's Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, Governor's Corner is pet friendly.
Does Governor's Corner offer parking?
Yes, Governor's Corner offers parking.
Does Governor's Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Governor's Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Governor's Corner have a pool?
No, Governor's Corner does not have a pool.
Does Governor's Corner have accessible units?
No, Governor's Corner does not have accessible units.
Does Governor's Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Governor's Corner has units with dishwashers.

