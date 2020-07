Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage carport coffee bar community garden courtyard green community guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal sauna

Find the best of contemporary conveniences and luxurious accommodations at the Fountains at Point West Apartments in Sacramento CA. With studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent. You can find the perfect option for yourself and your family. Enjoy the waterfront views, lush landscaping and convenient access to local freeways and shopping at our apartment community in the Arden area of Sacramento. Living in the heart of Sacramento offers you the many convenient amenities you want and an attractive location for your exciting and active lifestyle. Enjoy the theater room and free DVD rentals within the community, or take a dip in one of our three luxurious pools. Fountains at Point West Apartments are located near downtown Sacramento. Location is everything when looking for a new apartment home and with our ideal location just minutes from the 5, 80 and 50 freeways, our Sacramento apartments grant you easy access to your weekend commutes and travels. We are central to the best that the city of Sacramento has to offer including The American River, Discovery Park and California State University Sacramento. While staying in one of our apartments you will experience gorgeous amenities and a prime location. Our generous community staff at our Sacramento apartments are ready and willing to ensure you that your living experience is magnificent and incomparable. Schedule a tour today to explore your new apartment home at the Fountains at Point West Apartments in Sacramento, CA.