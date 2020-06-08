Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym internet access

Renovated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment! This property includes :



-Laminate flooring throughout



-Spacious living room



-Large walk-in closet



-Living room and dining area open into the kitchen



-Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances with: gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher



-Bathroom includes a shower and sink with granite counters



-Good sized bedroom with lots of light



-Heat/air unit



-Complex includes coin operated laundry and a small fitness room



-Plus the owner pays the wifi, water, sewer, and trash with a $25 utility surcharge



-This property is located close to Old Sacramento, Zapata Park, and the Sacramento Courthouse!



A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services

966-8000-Office

4465 Granite Dr Ste. #1015

Rocklin, CA 95677

Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online

BRE License #01368020



Rental Qualifications:

-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income

-Zero evictions

-Good rental verification

-650+ credit score is preferable

-No pets



-You must view the property before we process your application-

-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application

-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-

-Applications missing information will not be processed