Amenities
Renovated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment! This property includes :
-Laminate flooring throughout
-Spacious living room
-Large walk-in closet
-Living room and dining area open into the kitchen
-Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances with: gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher
-Bathroom includes a shower and sink with granite counters
-Good sized bedroom with lots of light
-Heat/air unit
-Complex includes coin operated laundry and a small fitness room
-Plus the owner pays the wifi, water, sewer, and trash with a $25 utility surcharge
-This property is located close to Old Sacramento, Zapata Park, and the Sacramento Courthouse!
A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
4465 Granite Dr Ste. #1015
Rocklin, CA 95677
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020
Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferable
-No pets
-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed