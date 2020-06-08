All apartments in Sacramento
801 F St
801 F St

801 F Street · (657) 201-5780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 F Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Alkali Flat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Renovated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment! This property includes :

-Laminate flooring throughout

-Spacious living room

-Large walk-in closet

-Living room and dining area open into the kitchen

-Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances with: gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher

-Bathroom includes a shower and sink with granite counters

-Good sized bedroom with lots of light

-Heat/air unit

-Complex includes coin operated laundry and a small fitness room

-Plus the owner pays the wifi, water, sewer, and trash with a $25 utility surcharge

-This property is located close to Old Sacramento, Zapata Park, and the Sacramento Courthouse!

A-1 Property Management & Real Estate Services
966-8000-Office
4465 Granite Dr Ste. #1015
Rocklin, CA 95677
Website: a1propmgmt.com -Apply Online
BRE License #01368020

Rental Qualifications:
-Make 2 and a half times the monthly rent with verifiable income
-Zero evictions
-Good rental verification
-650+ credit score is preferable
-No pets

-You must view the property before we process your application-
-All adults over the age of 18 must each submit an application
-Applications include a non refundable $50 credit and background check fee-
-Applications missing information will not be processed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 F St have any available units?
801 F St has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 F St have?
Some of 801 F St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 F St currently offering any rent specials?
801 F St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 F St pet-friendly?
No, 801 F St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 801 F St offer parking?
No, 801 F St does not offer parking.
Does 801 F St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 F St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 F St have a pool?
No, 801 F St does not have a pool.
Does 801 F St have accessible units?
No, 801 F St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 F St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 F St has units with dishwashers.
