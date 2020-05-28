684 Las Palmas Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

2 Bdrm, 1 bath w/ large yard & gardener - Clean 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath on large fenced lot. Quick commute to Arden area and Downtown Sacramento. Gardener for front and back yards, dual pane windows, newer cabinets and counters, wall heat and air conditioner, laundry hook up, pest service included.



Rent $1225

Security deposit $1200

Pets: Small pet negotiable

Utilities: Tenant pays sewer, garbage



You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.



Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.



For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com

*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details & showing time schedule.



QUALIFICATIONS:

Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.



1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.

2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.

3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an

eviction, the application will be declined.

4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.



Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.

*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws.

