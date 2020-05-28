All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

684 Las Palmas Avenue

684 Las Palmas Ave · (916) 458-5244
Location

684 Las Palmas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815
Noralto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 684 Las Palmas Avenue · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
2 Bdrm, 1 bath w/ large yard & gardener - Clean 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath on large fenced lot. Quick commute to Arden area and Downtown Sacramento. Gardener for front and back yards, dual pane windows, newer cabinets and counters, wall heat and air conditioner, laundry hook up, pest service included.

Rent $1225
Security deposit $1200
Pets: Small pet negotiable
Utilities: Tenant pays sewer, garbage

You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.

Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.

For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com
*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details & showing time schedule.

QUALIFICATIONS:
Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.

1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.
2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.
3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an
eviction, the application will be declined.
4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.

Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.
*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.
Cal BRE #01150855

(RLNE5965512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Las Palmas Avenue have any available units?
684 Las Palmas Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Las Palmas Avenue have?
Some of 684 Las Palmas Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Las Palmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
684 Las Palmas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Las Palmas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 684 Las Palmas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 684 Las Palmas Avenue offer parking?
No, 684 Las Palmas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 684 Las Palmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 Las Palmas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Las Palmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 684 Las Palmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 684 Las Palmas Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 684 Las Palmas Avenue has accessible units.
Does 684 Las Palmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 Las Palmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
