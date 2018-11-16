All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5911 NEWMAN COURT #1

5911 Newman Court · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Newman Court, Sacramento, CA 95819
California State University-Sacramento

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo!!! - Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Condo is located in CSUS! Private gated complex. New grey hardwood floors, counter tops, paint and stainless steal appliances. Beautiful fire place for those cold nights. Private pool, spa and tennis court right out your front door! You don't want to miss this one!!!
Nearby schools include Sacramento State, St Francis High School and A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center. Close to grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops!

I'm sorry but this is a NO pet property!

Please go to www.deltastarmanagement to view our qualifications. If you meet them please feel free to apply. We will schedule showings to applicants who have applied.

Minimum Requirements:

We require you to make 3x the monthly rent
Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities
No eviction or criminal record

Items we require when applying:

2 months of most recent FULL bank statements
2 most recent pay stubs
Most recent tax returns
Photo ID
If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers

(RLNE5767648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 have any available units?
5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 have?
Some of 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 offer parking?
No, 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 does not offer parking.
Does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 have a pool?
Yes, 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 has a pool.
Does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 have accessible units?
No, 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 NEWMAN COURT #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
