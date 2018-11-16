5911 NEWMAN COURT #1

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool coffee bar tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar pool hot tub tennis court

Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo!!! - Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Condo is located in CSUS! Private gated complex. New grey hardwood floors, counter tops, paint and stainless steal appliances. Beautiful fire place for those cold nights. Private pool, spa and tennis court right out your front door! You don't want to miss this one!!!

Nearby schools include Sacramento State, St Francis High School and A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center. Close to grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops!



I'm sorry but this is a NO pet property!



Please go to www.deltastarmanagement to view our qualifications. If you meet them please feel free to apply. We will schedule showings to applicants who have applied.



Minimum Requirements:



We require you to make 3x the monthly rent

Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities

No eviction or criminal record



Items we require when applying:



2 months of most recent FULL bank statements

2 most recent pay stubs

Most recent tax returns

Photo ID

If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers



(RLNE5767648)