Home
Sacramento, CA
5836 N Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5836 N Street
5836 N Street
No Longer Available
Location
5836 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
East Sacramento
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5767672)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5836 N Street have any available units?
5836 N Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sacramento, CA
.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sacramento Rent Report
.
Is 5836 N Street currently offering any rent specials?
5836 N Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 N Street pet-friendly?
No, 5836 N Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sacramento
.
Does 5836 N Street offer parking?
No, 5836 N Street does not offer parking.
Does 5836 N Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 N Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 N Street have a pool?
No, 5836 N Street does not have a pool.
Does 5836 N Street have accessible units?
No, 5836 N Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 N Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 N Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 N Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 N Street does not have units with air conditioning.
