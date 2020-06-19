5605 Helen Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mangan Park 2 bed/1 bath Home - Cute, comfortable, conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mangan Park. Close to public transportation, shopping, cafes, restaurants and parks. Located directly between Highway 99 and I-5. Short drive to the Sacramento Zoo and Land Park. 15 minutes to Downtown and 25 minutes to the airport (SMF). The Mangan Park neighborhood has been described as a "hidden little gem". It's quiet, clean, and very walkable. This is a great place to call home!



Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage and gardening service. Small pets ok. No smoking. Security deposit is $1600.



To qualify, you must have a credit score of 620 or better, good rental history with no evictions or collections, and verifiable income of 2.5 times the rent or more.



For more information, call/text Ben Read at (916) 475-2833 or email BRead@GoLyon.com.



(RLNE4461816)