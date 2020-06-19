All apartments in Sacramento
5605 Helen Way
5605 Helen Way

5605 Helen Way · (916) 475-2833
Location

5605 Helen Way, Sacramento, CA 95822
Mangan Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5605 Helen Way · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mangan Park 2 bed/1 bath Home - Cute, comfortable, conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mangan Park. Close to public transportation, shopping, cafes, restaurants and parks. Located directly between Highway 99 and I-5. Short drive to the Sacramento Zoo and Land Park. 15 minutes to Downtown and 25 minutes to the airport (SMF). The Mangan Park neighborhood has been described as a "hidden little gem". It's quiet, clean, and very walkable. This is a great place to call home!

Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage and gardening service. Small pets ok. No smoking. Security deposit is $1600.

To qualify, you must have a credit score of 620 or better, good rental history with no evictions or collections, and verifiable income of 2.5 times the rent or more.

For more information, call/text Ben Read at (916) 475-2833 or email BRead@GoLyon.com.

(RLNE4461816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Helen Way have any available units?
5605 Helen Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Helen Way have?
Some of 5605 Helen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Helen Way currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Helen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Helen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Helen Way is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Helen Way offer parking?
No, 5605 Helen Way does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Helen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 Helen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Helen Way have a pool?
No, 5605 Helen Way does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Helen Way have accessible units?
No, 5605 Helen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Helen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Helen Way has units with dishwashers.
