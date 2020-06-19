5605 Helen Way

Amenities
Mangan Park 2 bed/1 bath Home - Cute, comfortable, conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mangan Park. Close to public transportation, shopping, cafes, restaurants and parks. Located directly between Highway 99 and I-5. Short drive to the Sacramento Zoo and Land Park. 15 minutes to Downtown and 25 minutes to the airport (SMF). The Mangan Park neighborhood has been described as a "hidden little gem". It's quiet, clean, and very walkable. This is a great place to call home!
Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage and gardening service. Small pets ok. No smoking. Security deposit is $1600.
To qualify, you must have a credit score of 620 or better, good rental history with no evictions or collections, and verifiable income of 2.5 times the rent or more.
For more information, call/text Ben Read at (916) 475-2833 or email BRead@GoLyon.com.
(RLNE4461816)