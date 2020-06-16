All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

500 N St

500 N Street · (650) 281-0960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Downtown Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues. This unusual corner unit has views both south and east and towers over other buildings at 15 stories. The beautiful building at 500 N Street has it all with a pool, exercise room, two spas, T.V. Room, covered parking and great security. The location is an easy walk to the Capital, Golden One, and Old Sacramento. There are numerous transportation options. A farmer's market, grocery store, and shaded pedestrian walkway are near by. Skip the commute and enjoy living in the heart of Sacramento.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N St have any available units?
500 N St has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 500 N St currently offering any rent specials?
500 N St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N St pet-friendly?
No, 500 N St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 500 N St offer parking?
Yes, 500 N St does offer parking.
Does 500 N St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N St have a pool?
Yes, 500 N St has a pool.
Does 500 N St have accessible units?
No, 500 N St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 N St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 N St does not have units with air conditioning.
