2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues. This unusual corner unit has views both south and east and towers over other buildings at 15 stories. The beautiful building at 500 N Street has it all with a pool, exercise room, two spas, T.V. Room, covered parking and great security. The location is an easy walk to the Capital, Golden One, and Old Sacramento. There are numerous transportation options. A farmer's market, grocery store, and shaded pedestrian walkway are near by. Skip the commute and enjoy living in the heart of Sacramento.