in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 Available 09/22/20 Wonderful 3bd/2.5ba North Natomas Condo with 2-Car Garage - This Beautiful Newer 3bd/2.5ba condominium is located in Westlake Villas in North Natomas. This community is nicely maintained with attractive landscaping and features a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and spa. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, freeway access, minutes from the Sacramento River and downtown Sacramento.



Amenities feature a spacious floorplan that includes a greatroom with living and dining areas, wonderful open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, refrigerator, breakfast bar, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, central heat & air, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two car garage.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage, HOA fee and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.



(RLNE4126358)