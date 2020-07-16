All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4800 Westlake Parkway #2606

4800 Westlake Parkway · (916) 988-5357
Location

4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95835
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 Available 09/22/20 Wonderful 3bd/2.5ba North Natomas Condo with 2-Car Garage - This Beautiful Newer 3bd/2.5ba condominium is located in Westlake Villas in North Natomas. This community is nicely maintained with attractive landscaping and features a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and spa. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, freeway access, minutes from the Sacramento River and downtown Sacramento.

Amenities feature a spacious floorplan that includes a greatroom with living and dining areas, wonderful open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, refrigerator, breakfast bar, indoor laundry with washer & dryer, central heat & air, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two car garage.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage, HOA fee and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

(RLNE4126358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 have any available units?
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 have?
Some of 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 offers parking.
Does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 has a pool.
Does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 have accessible units?
No, 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 has units with dishwashers.
