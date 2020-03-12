4500 63rd St 4492

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious Home near downtown (ROOMMATE ONLY NEEDED) - Property Id: 297285



2 bed 1 bath home available for roomate in the prestigious Tahoe Park area. Beautiful 5 acre gated community in a park like setting. The home has been updated and is located in a gated community. We are only looking for a roommate to qualify, since there is already a tenant in the unit. Management pays for Water, Sewage, Garbage, and Landscaping.



PRE-QUALIFICATIONS-

GOOD CREDIT

3 TIMES RENT TO INCOME RATIO

RENTAL HISTORY-UP TO 3 YEARS

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY-UP TO 3 YEARS



DISQUALIFICATIONS-

NO EVICTIONS

NO JUDGEMENTS

NO BAD CREDIT

NO BANKRUPTCIES

Property Id 297285



No Dogs Allowed



