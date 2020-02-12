All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 4312 Valley Hi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
4312 Valley Hi Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

4312 Valley Hi Drive

4312 Valley Hi Drive · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Valley Hi - North Laguna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4312 Valley Hi Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823
Valley Hi - North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story home located in South Sacramento/Valley Hi area. Home Features: Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Tile flooring in kitchen, living room, family room, dining nook, and 2 car garage. Easy access to HWY 99, parks, schools and shopping. Landscaping service provided.

Rent: $1695 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive have any available units?
4312 Valley Hi Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 4312 Valley Hi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Valley Hi Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Valley Hi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Valley Hi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Valley Hi Drive does offer parking.
Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Valley Hi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive have a pool?
No, 4312 Valley Hi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive have accessible units?
No, 4312 Valley Hi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Valley Hi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Valley Hi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 Valley Hi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4312 Valley Hi Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Fremont Mews
1400 P St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way
Sacramento, CA 95827
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95815

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity