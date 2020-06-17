Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 401 Aldeburgh Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
401 Aldeburgh Cir
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 Aldeburgh Cir
401 Aldeburgh Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Sacramento
Sundance Lake
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
401 Aldeburgh Circle, Sacramento, CA 95834
Sundance Lake
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Home 5Bed/4Bath - Luxury Home 5Bedroom/4Bath. Ready to Move in.
(RLNE3722005)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir have any available units?
401 Aldeburgh Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sacramento, CA
.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sacramento Rent Report
.
Is 401 Aldeburgh Cir currently offering any rent specials?
401 Aldeburgh Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Aldeburgh Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Aldeburgh Cir is pet friendly.
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir offer parking?
No, 401 Aldeburgh Cir does not offer parking.
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Aldeburgh Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir have a pool?
No, 401 Aldeburgh Cir does not have a pool.
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir have accessible units?
No, 401 Aldeburgh Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Aldeburgh Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Aldeburgh Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Aldeburgh Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
