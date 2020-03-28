4008 32nd Street

Amenities

Cute 3 bd/1 ba Sacramento House - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house is located in the Oak Park area of Sacramento near 12th Avenue & 32nd Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from UCD Med Center, Sac State and downtown Sacramento.



Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace, open kitchen, range, disposal, laminate flooring, central heat & air, indoor laundry area, fenced backyard, RV access.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $150.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



(RLNE5592330)