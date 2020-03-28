All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 4008 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
4008 32nd Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

4008 32nd Street

4008 32nd Street · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4008 32nd Street, Sacramento, CA 95820
South Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4008 32nd Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Cute 3 bd/1 ba Sacramento House - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house is located in the Oak Park area of Sacramento near 12th Avenue & 32nd Street. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from UCD Med Center, Sac State and downtown Sacramento.

Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace, open kitchen, range, disposal, laminate flooring, central heat & air, indoor laundry area, fenced backyard, RV access.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $150.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5592330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 32nd Street have any available units?
4008 32nd Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 32nd Street have?
Some of 4008 32nd Street's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4008 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4008 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 4008 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4008 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 4008 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4008 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4008 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4008 32nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way
Sacramento, CA 95833
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr
Sacramento, CA 95841
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive
Sacramento, CA 95834
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity