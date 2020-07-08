All apartments in Sacramento
4000 Innovator Drive #33102

4000 Innovator Drive · (530) 564-7468
Location

4000 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA 95834
Natomas Crossing

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
4000 Innovator Drive #33102 Available 09/03/20 Charming Condo in North Natomas near parks, schools and shopping - This is a great 4 bedroom condo, the owner updated downstairs office into a 4th bedroom. Kitchen with dining area is open to the living room for and open floor plan, there is a separate formal dining area. Bedrooms above kitchen/living areas, There is a spacious walk-in master closet. There is a balcony in the 3rd bedroom. This unit has wood floors, an attached 2 car garage, & a large patio outside. There is a community pool. The HOA includes a security patrol service. Two mins from I-5 & I-80, close to California Family Fitness, shopping centers, restaurants,& across the street from park.
Rent is $2000 a month and security deposit is $3800
Requires a clean rental and criminal history and a credit score of at least 700

(RLNE5074747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 have any available units?
4000 Innovator Drive #33102 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 have?
Some of 4000 Innovator Drive #33102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Innovator Drive #33102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 offers parking.
Does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 has a pool.
Does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 have accessible units?
No, 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Innovator Drive #33102 does not have units with dishwashers.
