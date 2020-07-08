Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

4000 Innovator Drive #33102 Available 09/03/20 Charming Condo in North Natomas near parks, schools and shopping - This is a great 4 bedroom condo, the owner updated downstairs office into a 4th bedroom. Kitchen with dining area is open to the living room for and open floor plan, there is a separate formal dining area. Bedrooms above kitchen/living areas, There is a spacious walk-in master closet. There is a balcony in the 3rd bedroom. This unit has wood floors, an attached 2 car garage, & a large patio outside. There is a community pool. The HOA includes a security patrol service. Two mins from I-5 & I-80, close to California Family Fitness, shopping centers, restaurants,& across the street from park.

Rent is $2000 a month and security deposit is $3800

Requires a clean rental and criminal history and a credit score of at least 700



(RLNE5074747)