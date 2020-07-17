All apartments in Sacramento
3853 Innovator Drive
3853 Innovator Drive
3853 Innovator Drive

3853 Innovator Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA 95834
Natomas Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3853 Innovator Drive Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER 7/18/20. CLEAN AND SPACIOUS 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, MOVE-IN READY
3 bedroom 2 bath 1630 sq. ft. North Natomas home! Features a large kitchen with beautiful flooring and light fixtures. This home has an open floor plan giving a spacious feel. Master bathroom has a separate shower and oval tub, and dual sinks. Low maintenance yard with lawn and patio space. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Close to new schools, parks, shopping, Sleep Train Arena, the Sacramento River and Downtown Sacramento.

Rent: $2000/month. Security deposit:$2000. Water,sewer,garbage: $150/month. Application fee:$40 per adult.When applying, please provide 1 month's bank statements, one month's paycheck stubs, landlord reference, copy of driver's license. NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO DRUGS, NO SECTION 8 VOUCHER.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 1. All persons 18 yrs and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening. 2. No pets allowed. 3. Full deposit is required within 24 hours of acceptance, paid by cashier's check or money order only. 4. Applications are accepted on a First Come, First Qualify, First Serve basis. 5. Omissions or falsified information will result in denial.

Income, Credit & Rental History Requirements: 1. Deposit amount is equal to one month's rent. 2. Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent. Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs, bank statements, and tax return, if self employed 3. Income must be legal, provable and paid directly to applicant. 4. Credit scores must be 600 and above. No recent (in the past 3 years) late payments, bounced checks, collections nor public records 5. Conditional acceptance will require higher deposit.

Rental History 1. Every applicant must have positive rental references from prior landlords. 2. Applicants may not be considered if they have a record of eviction or conviction of the sale or manufacture of controlled substance.

For more information, please call 916-205-2265, 916-949-9499 or 916-712-7463

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3506976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

