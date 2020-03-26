3642 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed air conditioning fire pit some paid utils internet access

Left Available 05/03/20 This is the left unit of a beautifully furnished North Oak Park duplex. It is located close to everything including downtown, midtown, the new Golden One Arena, lots of parks, fantastic eateries, UC Davis Medical Center as well as local art & culture. Youll love this place because of the neighborhood, coziness, comfy mattress, brand new windows, brand new AC, big back yard & the full kitchen. It is a Victorian Carriage style home with very unique architecture, a large backyard with a fire pit and great decor. We welcome well behaved cats and dogs with an additional pet deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3642-3rd-ave-sacramento-ca-95817-usa-unit-left/ee798a20-6cb6-4a14-bc30-12a89c51f7b2



(RLNE5668262)