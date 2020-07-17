Amenities
Newly Remodeled Luxury 1bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499
BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN!
This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from Mercy Hospital, a member of the Dignity Group and a 5 minute drive to the Davis Medical Center.
DESCRIPTION:
An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen through a full dining room to the spacious living room. The master bedroom is at the back of the home and is adjacent the bathroom, equipped with a vanity and tub / shower.
FEATURES:
- Completely remodeled in 2018
- New central heating and air
- New floors
- New granite/quartzite countertops
- Solid wood custom cabinetry
- New stainless steel appliances
- Natural stone shower walls and floors
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Dishwasher
- Gas cooktop
- Garbage disposal
- Gas fireplace
- Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout
- LED / energy efficient lighting
- Courtyard with gas fire pit
- Outdoor patio furniture
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3511-j-st-sacramento-ca/81499
Property Id 81499
(RLNE5946774)