All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3511 J St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3511 J St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3511 J St

3511 J Street · (916) 833-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
East Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3511 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2525 · Avail. now

$2,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
Newly Remodeled Luxury 1bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499

BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN!

This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from Mercy Hospital, a member of the Dignity Group and a 5 minute drive to the Davis Medical Center.

DESCRIPTION:
An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen through a full dining room to the spacious living room. The master bedroom is at the back of the home and is adjacent the bathroom, equipped with a vanity and tub / shower.

FEATURES:
- Completely remodeled in 2018
- New central heating and air
- New floors
- New granite/quartzite countertops
- Solid wood custom cabinetry
- New stainless steel appliances
- Natural stone shower walls and floors
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Dishwasher
- Gas cooktop
- Garbage disposal
- Gas fireplace
- Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout
- LED / energy efficient lighting
- Courtyard with gas fire pit
- Outdoor patio furniture
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3511-j-st-sacramento-ca/81499
Property Id 81499

(RLNE5946774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 J St have any available units?
3511 J St has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 J St have?
Some of 3511 J St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 J St currently offering any rent specials?
3511 J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 J St is pet friendly.
Does 3511 J St offer parking?
No, 3511 J St does not offer parking.
Does 3511 J St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 J St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 J St have a pool?
No, 3511 J St does not have a pool.
Does 3511 J St have accessible units?
No, 3511 J St does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 J St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 J St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3511 J St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive
Sacramento, CA 95833
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street
Sacramento, CA 95818
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way
Sacramento, CA 95827

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity