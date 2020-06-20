3501 J Street

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Luxury 2 bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499



BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN!



This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from Mercy Hospital, a member of the Dignity Group and a 5 minute drive to the Davis Medical Center.



DESCRIPTION:

An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen through a full dining room to the spacious living room. The master bedroom and guest bedroom are at the back of the home and are adjacent the bathroom, equipped with a vanity and tub / shower.



FEATURES:

- Completely remodeled in 2018

- New central heating and air

- New floors

- New granite/quartzite countertops

- Solid wood custom cabinetry

- New stainless steel appliances

- Natural stone shower walls and floors

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Dishwasher

- Gas cooktop

- Garbage disposal

- Gas fireplace

- Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout

- LED / energy efficient lighting

- Courtyard with gas fire pit

- Outdoor patio furniture



