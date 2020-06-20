All apartments in Sacramento
3501 J Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3501 J Street

3501 J Street · (916) 833-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2975 · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
Newly Remodeled Luxury 2 bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499

BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN!

This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from Mercy Hospital, a member of the Dignity Group and a 5 minute drive to the Davis Medical Center.

DESCRIPTION:
An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen through a full dining room to the spacious living room. The master bedroom and guest bedroom are at the back of the home and are adjacent the bathroom, equipped with a vanity and tub / shower.

FEATURES:
- Completely remodeled in 2018
- New central heating and air
- New floors
- New granite/quartzite countertops
- Solid wood custom cabinetry
- New stainless steel appliances
- Natural stone shower walls and floors
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Dishwasher
- Gas cooktop
- Garbage disposal
- Gas fireplace
- Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout
- LED / energy efficient lighting
- Courtyard with gas fire pit
- Outdoor patio furniture

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81499
Property Id 81499

(RLNE5800823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 J Street have any available units?
3501 J Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 J Street have?
Some of 3501 J Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
3501 J Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 J Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 J Street is pet friendly.
Does 3501 J Street offer parking?
No, 3501 J Street does not offer parking.
Does 3501 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 J Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 J Street have a pool?
No, 3501 J Street does not have a pool.
Does 3501 J Street have accessible units?
No, 3501 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 J Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 J Street has units with dishwashers.
