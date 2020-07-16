3360 H St Apt 10

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Apartment 10 Available 07/23/20 Welcome to Park McKinley Apartments! This beautiful art deco property is a prominent cornerstone of East Sacramento's iconic McKinley Park. Located across the street from the park's rose garden and walking trails, McKinley Park offers tennis courts, pond with ducks & geese, water features, swimming pool, playing areas, and acres of shaded grass.



This large, top floor, unit is a dream! Filled with tons of natural light and tasteful splashes of original charm, you do not want to miss out on making this your new home!



Less than 1mile walk to Sutter and Mercy General Hospital!



Features:



- Completely remodeled kitchen

- New laminate wood-style flooring

- Tons of natural light

- Private parking garage included!



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- $75 flat rate for all utilities (except cable and Internet)

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5894464)