All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3360 H St Apt 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3360 H St Apt 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3360 H St Apt 10

3360 H St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
East Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3360 H St, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 10 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Apartment 10 Available 07/23/20 Welcome to Park McKinley Apartments! This beautiful art deco property is a prominent cornerstone of East Sacramento's iconic McKinley Park. Located across the street from the park's rose garden and walking trails, McKinley Park offers tennis courts, pond with ducks & geese, water features, swimming pool, playing areas, and acres of shaded grass.

This large, top floor, unit is a dream! Filled with tons of natural light and tasteful splashes of original charm, you do not want to miss out on making this your new home!

Less than 1mile walk to Sutter and Mercy General Hospital!

Features:

- Completely remodeled kitchen
- New laminate wood-style flooring
- Tons of natural light
- Private parking garage included!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- $75 flat rate for all utilities (except cable and Internet)
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5894464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 H St Apt 10 have any available units?
3360 H St Apt 10 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 H St Apt 10 have?
Some of 3360 H St Apt 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 H St Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
3360 H St Apt 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 H St Apt 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 H St Apt 10 is pet friendly.
Does 3360 H St Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 3360 H St Apt 10 offers parking.
Does 3360 H St Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 H St Apt 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 H St Apt 10 have a pool?
Yes, 3360 H St Apt 10 has a pool.
Does 3360 H St Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 3360 H St Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 H St Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 H St Apt 10 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3360 H St Apt 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way
Sacramento, CA 95827
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
The Carlaw
1020 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr
Sacramento, CA 95826
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive
Sacramento, CA 95834

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity