Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3354 Beretania Way

3354 Beretania Way · (916) 995-8027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3354 Beretania Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
Sundance Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3354 Beretania Way · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3808 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One Of A Kind - North Natomas 5/4 with FULL In-law Quarters (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD BEFORE CALLING AGENT FOR A VIEWING) - PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING OF THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTY! Due to Covid-19, in person showings may not be available. It will be at the discretion of the tenant and applications must be on file.

NO FEES until after you view or want to proceed.

Applications can be filled out by logging onto our website: rivervalleypropertymanagement.com. Click on vacancies, scroll to the property then follow the prompts.

An agent will call you to schedule a viewing as the applications come in.
***********************************************************************************
This is a STUNNING 5 bedroom 4 bath. The upstairs has it's own private entrance with full kitchen, private bath and full living quarters.

PROPERTY FEATURES AND DETAILS:

*Almost 4000 square feet of amazing beauty-upgrades
*5 Bedrooms
*4 Bathrooms
*Huge Open Gourmet Kitchen with TONS of custom cabinetry
*Beautiful open staircase greets you at the front door
*HUGE separate living, family and formal dining room
*Custom Blinds/Window Coverings
*HUGE backyard (rent includes landscaping)
*Rent also includes the first $100 of monthly w/s/g
*Conveniently located (close to both I-5, I-80, Airport, Downtown and Shopping)
*No section 8

Agent phone hours are Monday - Friday from 9-5 ONLY! After hours calls are answered by our emergency line who has no information on our vacancies and will only forward messages for tenant emergencies. For after hours inquiries, please EMAIL agent at: irentnatomas@yahoo.com

Leisa Wells (DRE: 01250612) River Valley PM
Ramos Realty Brokerage (DRE: 01326740)

(RLNE4803523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3354 Beretania Way have any available units?
3354 Beretania Way has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 3354 Beretania Way currently offering any rent specials?
3354 Beretania Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 Beretania Way pet-friendly?
No, 3354 Beretania Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3354 Beretania Way offer parking?
No, 3354 Beretania Way does not offer parking.
Does 3354 Beretania Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3354 Beretania Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 Beretania Way have a pool?
No, 3354 Beretania Way does not have a pool.
Does 3354 Beretania Way have accessible units?
No, 3354 Beretania Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 Beretania Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3354 Beretania Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3354 Beretania Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3354 Beretania Way does not have units with air conditioning.
