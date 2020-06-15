3354 Beretania Way

Amenities

One Of A Kind - North Natomas 5/4 with FULL In-law Quarters (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD BEFORE CALLING AGENT FOR A VIEWING) - PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING OF THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTY! Due to Covid-19, in person showings may not be available. It will be at the discretion of the tenant and applications must be on file.



NO FEES until after you view or want to proceed.



Applications can be filled out by logging onto our website: rivervalleypropertymanagement.com. Click on vacancies, scroll to the property then follow the prompts.



An agent will call you to schedule a viewing as the applications come in.

This is a STUNNING 5 bedroom 4 bath. The upstairs has it's own private entrance with full kitchen, private bath and full living quarters.



PROPERTY FEATURES AND DETAILS:



*Almost 4000 square feet of amazing beauty-upgrades

*5 Bedrooms

*4 Bathrooms

*Huge Open Gourmet Kitchen with TONS of custom cabinetry

*Beautiful open staircase greets you at the front door

*HUGE separate living, family and formal dining room

*Custom Blinds/Window Coverings

*HUGE backyard (rent includes landscaping)

*Rent also includes the first $100 of monthly w/s/g

*Conveniently located (close to both I-5, I-80, Airport, Downtown and Shopping)

*No section 8



